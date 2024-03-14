Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional, high court rules

A high court in Japan on Thursday ruled that denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, a move cheered by LGBTQ+ activists who are pressing the country’s government to make same-sex unions legal.

The current law in Japan has been interpreted as restricting marriage to being between a man and a woman — a position supported by the conservative ruling party, but increasingly out of step with public opinion.

The Sapporo High Court upheld a lower court’s verdict that not recognizing same-sex marriage violated the country’s constitution. “Enacting same-sex marriage does not seem to cause disadvantages or harmful effects,” the court said.

However, the court does not hold the power to overturn the law, meaning it will fall to the government to take the historic step of recognizing same-sex unions.

Japan is the only member of the G7 group of developed nations that has not legalized marriage and spousal benefits for same-sex couples. However, its courts have issued other landmark LGBTQ+ decisions in the past year, including declaring a law that required transgender people to undergo sterilization surgery unconstitutional.