How countries across the world are limiting people’s water usage to deal with droughts

Nevada lawmakers are considering a "worst-case scenario" bill that would give the Las Vegas water agency the power to restrict single-family residential water use if the region's water supply dips below sustainable levels.

Officials emphasized that the new regulations are aimed only at the top 10% of water users who currently use up about 40% of water in the residential sector. Currently, the average family single-family residence uses about 130,000 gallons per year, and if enacted, the water agency would cap water use at 160,000 gallons per year.

The proposal is similar to measures other global cities have enacted to deal with water shortages, from discouraging flushing to banning plant watering.