Exxon isn’t scared of low oil prices

ExxonMobil plans to forge ahead on increasing oil output over the next five years despite signals that the global market is already oversupplied, the company’s head of shale production told Semafor.

The price of oil on the US benchmark fell below $70 per barrel over the last two weeks, as US President Donald Trump’s rapidly-shifting tariff threats have sparked fears of a recession. There may be more downside ahead: The International Energy Agency warned on Thursday that “deteriorating” macroeconomic conditions and OPEC’s decision to raise its production quotas mean the market will be oversupplied throughout this year, and Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro said the administration would be glad to see prices as low as $50.

Exxon has been preparing for a moment like this, said Bart Cahir, the company’s senior vice president for upstream unconventional. Drilling technology innovations and the company’s $60 billion acquisition last year of rival driller Pioneer Natural Resources have helped drive down Exxon’s production costs, giving it a kind of insurance during one of the most uncertain periods in the industry’s history. Exxon can still turn a profit with prices as low as $35, Cahir said, a price that, apart from the pandemic, was last seen in 2003.

AD

“We believe our operating costs are the lowest in the industry, which means we get more out of each barrel we produce,” he said. “That gives us tremendous resilience when you get into softer parts of the commodity cycle.”

The company still plans to increase Permian Basin production from 1.5 million barrels per day last year to 2.3 million by 2030. And although it hasn’t published a specific target beyond that date, Exxon doesn’t anticipate much of a decline in global oil demand anytime in the foreseeable future.

“We’re committed to growing,” Cahir said. “We see the ability to do that while creating significant value for our stakeholders.”