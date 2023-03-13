Migrants are sending more cash home despite rising inflation in high-income countries

Despite soaring inflation in high-income countries — where most remittances originate — transfers to low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) grew 5% to $626 billion last year.

Remittances are a vital source of household income for these countries, making up a large share of their economies.

Tonga received almost 50% of its GDP from remittances alone in 2021, compared to Mexico’s 4.3%.

El Salvador and Honduras, the Latin American countries most reliant on remittances, generated more than a quarter of their GDPs from them. Almost a quarter of all remittance flows to LMICs went to Latin America and the Caribbean.

The World Bank recently estimated that increasing pressures from climate change — often resulting in displacements stemming regional conflicts over resources — will continue to fuel migration, further driving up international remittances.

“National and regional development strategies should be viewed through a climate migration lens,” the study’s lead author said.