Exclusive / Kuwait exit permits can trap expats fleeing war

Some expats in Kuwait are finding themselves trapped as they try to leave the country that has been under constant attack by Iran since Feb. 28, under a law introduced less than two years ago requiring foreigners to obtain exit permits from their employers.

The policy has affected teachers, who have been denied permission to leave, according to messages viewed by Semafor.

Without an exit permit, people can’t cross into Saudi Arabia — a route many are using to reach airports in Dammam or Riyadh — and there are no flights from Kuwait because its airspace is closed.

The Kuwaiti immigration authority is urging employers to supply exit permits, according to one person helping to coordinate expat departures. The Kuwaiti consulate in the US did not respond to a request for comment.