Iraq accelerates import plans for liquefied natural gas

Iraq is building a permanent offshore liquefied natural gas terminal, joining a growing list of nations turning to LNG imports for long-term energy needs.

Baghdad was forced to accelerate construction, according to news site AGBI, after the US revoked a waiver allowing purchases of Iranian gas via pipeline, part of Washington’s efforts to reapply “maximum pressure” on Tehran.

Baghdad’s shift to LNG imports comes as global production surges. Iraq is in talks with Qatar, which plans to expand overall output by 85% by 2030, for supplies. ADNOC Gas is also doubling its capacity. And the US — now the world’s top LNG exporter — is ramping up production and is expected to capture a third of global market share by the end of the decade.