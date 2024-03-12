Democrats are giving ‘uncommitted’ pro-ceasefire voters some space

Not every state allows primary voters to cast a recordable protest vote. The option doesn’t exist in today’s other major primaries, in Mississippi and Georgia — which are likely to push Biden over the delegate threshold before polls close in Washington.

But in every place that offers the option, there’s an “uncommitted” campaign underway, inspired by and often in contact with the national organizers who kicked things off in Michigan.

“These are mostly low-budget, grassroots efforts around the country of Democrats expressing that Biden has a real moral and electoral problem on his hands due to his funding of Israel’s atrocities in Gaza,” said Waleed Shahid, an organizer and spokesman for the effort. “Whether it’s through protests or voting uncommitted, democratic expressions of discontent will continue as long as Biden’s policies remain the same and jeopardize his chances of defeating [Donald] Trump in November.”

From state to state, the effort has come together in similar ways; conversations between frustrated activists, then some organizing, on the smallest budgets possible. A “Listen to Wisconsin” campaign was launched this month, taking its messaging and inspiration from Michigan, using the same tactics to support the state’s “uninstructed delegates” option.

“We have red lines related to funding governments and supplying weapons when it relates to mass destruction and genocide,” said Omar Daoud, 28, a Palestinian American with family members in Gaza who were living in tents after their home was destroyed. “The ‘vote uninstructed’ campaign is designed to say, polling has clearly shown what we want, yet you continue to do otherwise.”

Wisconsin votes on April 2, along with Connecticut and Rhode Island — both states with an “uncommitted” option, both with campaigns just now getting underway. “This is a worthwhile moment to think about what primaries are,” said Lex Rofeberg, a 33-year old rabbi who said he’d just started having conversations about a grassroots Rhode Island campaign after reading about which states allowed a countable protest vote.

The Hawaii campaign, which was organized even quicker than Michigan’s, showed how this could work even in places with few Muslim or Arab American voters. Cindy Franklin, an academic at the University of Hawaii, said that the effort that would win nearly a third of all caucus votes came together when people already organized in “Palestine solidarity” campaigns realized they could pull it off.

“I would like to see complete defunding of Israel,” Franklin, 61, said of her own goals. “I would like to see condemnation of Israel as an apartheid state. I would like to see the United States stop making possible not only genocide, but decades of settler colonialism that include practices of apartheid, military occupation, ethnic cleansing, and dispossession.”

There is no serious organized Democratic Party effort to stop these campaigns, which highlight an issue that separates the president from most of his voters. (The Hawaii Democratic Party voted to endorse a permanent ceasefire in December.) State party chairs who talked with Semafor about the campaigns agreed on two points — that the president was trying to get a ceasefire that nearly all critics should be able to support, and that they’d rather those critics cast ballots than throw them out.

“We don’t censure our members for disagreements on policies,” said Nancy DiNardo, the chair of the Connecticut Democratic Party. “We have that all the time. We just hope that, later, we can talk to them and convince them why it’s important that they do vote Democratic in November.”