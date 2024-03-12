Both parties are furious with Robert Hur — for very different reasons

Former special counsel Robert K. Hur explained to the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday why he opted to not prosecute President Joe Biden for the possession of classified documents after his vice presidency, saying his investigation concluded that there was not enough evidence to convict Biden of a crime. Hur’s report on the matter — which anticipated that a jury would view Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory” — infuriated lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for essentially opposite reasons.

Democrats excoriated Hur for what they viewed as him overstepping by weighing in on the president’s mental acuity, while Hur repeatedly encouraged the public to read the report in full, saying his assessment of the president’s memory was “necessary and accurate and fair.”

“I knew that for my decision to be credible, I could not simply announce that I recommended no criminal charges and leave it at that. I needed to explain why,” Hur said.

Republicans argued that the former special counsel set a bad precedent by not prosecuting Biden for his retention of classified documents, with Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, saying “Joe Biden broke the law. But because he was a sympathetic old man who would appear sympathetic to a jury, Mr. Hur decided not to press charges.”