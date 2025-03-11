Inflation Reduction Act exposes US taxpayers to ‘potentially unlimited liability,’ Cato Institute argues

The Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act energy subsidies could cost US taxpayers some $4.7 trillion by 2050 and should immediately be repealed, the Cato Institute argued in a new analysis.

The libertarian think tank has long criticized the IRA as a fiscally reckless example of “crony capitalism” that is lining the pockets of well-connected energy companies at the expense of ordinary Americans.

A growing number of House Republicans are reportedly warning they could oppose their colleagues’ effort to pass a budget bill if IRA incentives are on the chopping block. Travis Fisher, a co-author of the Cato paper and the think tank’s director of energy and environmental policy studies, said these lawmakers were “no doubt receiving panicked calls from lobbyists,” adding that “the longer these subsidies stick around, the more companies will grow to rely on them, and the more time and effort our brightest minds will waste harvesting subsidies rather than serving American consumers.”