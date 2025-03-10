Saudi Arabia plans record-breaking new skyscrapers

Jeddah Tower is set to claim the title of the world’s tallest in two years’ time, but Saudi Arabia isn’t stopping there.

A proposed skyscraper near Riyadh’s airport, designed by British firm Foster + Partners, could be double that height — soaring to 2 kilometers and dwarfing Dubai’s 828-meter Burj Khalifa.

Jeddah Tower, backed by billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, is back under construction after a seven-year pause. There’s no start date for the Riyadh building, but it is reportedly backed by the Public Investment Fund.

While some (mainly Semafor’s Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith) dream of New York reclaiming the title, the ambition to build high now firmly belongs to the Gulf.