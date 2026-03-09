View / Oil breached $100. The market still doesn’t believe in $150.

Brent crude — the international benchmark oil price — broke through $100 a barrel on Monday for the first time in years. Yet it fell back quickly. The takeaway: Traders are pricing in a crisis, not a catastrophe. One variable separates those two outcomes.

When Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al Kaabi told the Financial Times last week that crude could hit $150 within two to three weeks, events on the ground made the warning credible. Brent had surged more than 34% in a single month. Supertanker rates had hit an all-time high. And roughly 140 million barrels were blocked from reaching markets, with 200 vessels stranded off the coasts of Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

By Monday morning, the $100 threshold had been breached. And yet, the market stopped below $120 before dipping back under $100. That pause is the real story.

Oil at $100 is where markets say: This is serious. $150 is where they say: This is uncontrollable. The distance between those two numbers is not arithmetic. It is a probability assessment, and right now the market is making a deliberate bet on what prevents the worst from happening.

The headline Brent price understates how surgically traders are actually pricing this crisis. The market is disaggregating by grade: light crude from the Americas and the North Sea is largely insulated; Arab Light, Kuwaiti, and Iraqi barrels are not. This is the oil market’s new maturity — not a failure to respond, but a refusal to respond uniformly.

The International Energy Agency’s February report documented an “extraordinary” 477-million-barrel buildup in global inventories last year — a level not seen since the pandemic — and projected a nearly 4 million barrel-per-day supply surplus for 2026. That provides a cushion that can absorb weeks of disruption before supply chains fracture. Rystad Energy noted that storage could cover the shock for days to weeks before Gulf producers are forced to halt exports entirely. JPMorgan had warned a three-to-four-week Hormuz disruption could push Brent past $100. We are now there, and the clock is ticking.

Trump announced on Mar. 3 that the US would provide insurance for vessels transiting Hormuz and deploy naval escorts if necessary. The implementation is uncertain, but the signal is not: Washington will pay to keep crude moving. Trump has one overriding domestic constraint — he can’t win a war against Iran while Americans are paying $5-a-gallon gasoline. Every tool he has deployed, from tanker insurance to hints of Russian sanctions relief, is designed to insulate the US consumer. Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases remain an option if prices rise further.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, remains the market’s backstop. Riyadh has been quietly rerouting shipments and signaling stability. The current pricing structure rests on the assumption that Saudi fields remain intact and its air defenses hold. If that bet fails, the daily surplus disappears almost instantly, and $150 becomes a floor, not a ceiling. No tanker insurance program, strategic reserve release, or diplomatic cable from Beijing changes that arithmetic.

At the same time, China and Russia sit at the edges of this market, and their actions are also not yet fully priced in. Beijing imports the majority of its crude from the Gulf and has real leverage over Tehran — but whether it chooses to use it, or to extract concessions elsewhere, is the most consequential unanswered question in global energy right now. Russia, meanwhile, could benefit from a US-Russia sanctions détente that replaces Gulf barrels with Russian ones — an outcome Trump has telegraphed but not confirmed. Neither variable has moved markets yet. Both could.

Al Kaabi’s warning was not political theater. The argument is not that $150 is impossible. It is that getting there requires a specific cascade that has not yet materialized. For prices to hit $150, three things must go wrong simultaneously: a Hormuz closure running well past March, Saudi oil field strikes, and Chinese diplomatic paralysis on Tehran. Absent that cascade, current prices reflect a rational, probability-weighted judgment, not complacency.

Qatar’s minister may yet be proved right. But for now, the market believes in the crisis and not the catastrophe. The difference between those two beliefs is a single missile’s impact on Shaybah or Khurais.

Wael Mahdi is an independent commentator specializing in OPEC and Saudi Arabia’s economy, and co-author of “OPEC in a Shale Oil World: Where to Next?”