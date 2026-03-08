Strikes hit Gulf water resources, oil output

The Iranian attack on a Bahraini desalination plant put a focus on drinking water as a critical resource — and vulnerability — for the Gulf.

Hundreds of Middle Eastern plants supply water to millions in the region, sustaining major cities.

Even as Iran’s president apologized to Gulf nations, analysts see the strikes as Tehran’s attempt to impose costs on its neighbors and push them to oppose US and Israeli hostilities.

Iran is “really going for the jugular,” an Arab Gulf States Institute scholar said.

Attacks on energy facilities have disrupted production, while several countries also started reducing oil output as tankers continue to avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

Goldman Sachs warned oil prices could surpass $100 a barrel this week.