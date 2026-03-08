Iran names new supreme leader

The US-Israel war against Iran escalated over the weekend, as both sides intensified attacks on critical infrastructure and Tehran picked a new leader.

Israel targeted Iranian fuel depots, while Bahrain accused Tehran of damaging a desalination plant.

The US is weighing its next steps in the war, with options including sending special units into Iran to seize and destroy key nuclear sites, Semafor reported.

Iran sought to signal stability on Sunday by naming Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the country’s late supreme leader, as his successor.

US President Donald Trump said earlier Sunday that whoever is chosen won’t “last long” unless Tehran first gets approval from Washington.