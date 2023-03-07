Spain pushes for a sweeping new gender equality law

The Spanish Cabinet is set to approve a wide-ranging new gender equality law proposal on Tuesday aimed at creating equal representation of women and men in politics, business, and the public sector.

The draft law, announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday and due for debate in the Spanish Parliament, would require companies with more than 250 employees and total sales above $53 million to assign at least 40% of management roles to women.

It is the latest in a series of gender equality measures spearheaded by Sanchez's leftist coalition government.