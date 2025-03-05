Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Dubai bucks global heat trend with cooler temperatures

Melissa Hancock
Melissa Hancock
Mar 5, 2025, 8:07am EST
gulfcurioMiddle East
A general view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai.
Christopher Pike/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

As global temperatures consistently hit record highs, Dubai has recorded a surprising cooling trend over the past 25 years.

A new study found that land surface temperatures in urban areas fell from 52 degrees Celsius in 1998 to 49 degrees in 2023, which researchers attribute to the expansion of green spaces and water bodies.

A chart showing summertime land temperatures in Gulf cities.

Large inland water features such as Dubai Creek and artificial lagoons act as heat sinks, while greenery cools the air by providing shade and moisture. It’s a counterintuitive result for a country that ranks among the top five carbon emitters per capita. But let’s be clear: 49 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) is hardly cool.

AD
AD