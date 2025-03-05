Dubai bucks global heat trend with cooler temperatures

As global temperatures consistently hit record highs, Dubai has recorded a surprising cooling trend over the past 25 years.

A new study found that land surface temperatures in urban areas fell from 52 degrees Celsius in 1998 to 49 degrees in 2023, which researchers attribute to the expansion of green spaces and water bodies.

Large inland water features such as Dubai Creek and artificial lagoons act as heat sinks, while greenery cools the air by providing shade and moisture. It’s a counterintuitive result for a country that ranks among the top five carbon emitters per capita. But let’s be clear: 49 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) is hardly cool.