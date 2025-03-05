Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC, Austrian OMV create $60B chemicals giant

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) and Austrian energy and chemicals producer OMV are merging some petrochemicals and plastics units to form Borouge Group, a company valued at more than $60 billion.

Borouge will be headquartered in Austria, with a regional base in the UAE and offices in Canada and Singapore. The company will acquire Canada’s Nova Chemicals — currently owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala — positioning it as the world’s fourth-largest producer of polyolefins, which are plastics used in everything from packaging and toys to car bumpers and medical devices. ADNOC plans to transfer its stake in Borouge to XRG, its lower-carbon energy and chemicals, and global gas investment platform.

Gulf oil producers have long expanded into petrochemicals to boost returns from crude production and meet rising demand in a market projected to double by 2050, a strategy that contrasts with international oil companies’ apparent shift away from refined products. BP last month launched a “strategic review” of its global lubricants business, while Shell is considering selling its chemicals assets in the US and Europe, according to The Wall Street Journal.