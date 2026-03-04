Events Email Briefings
US says it is ‘accelerating’ Iran attacks

Mar 4, 2026, 5:30pm EST
U.S. Navy aircraft fly over the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran from an undisclosed location March 3, 2026.
US Navy/Handout via Reuters

The US said Wednesday that it is “accelerating” its war on Iran, as the scope of the conflict widened.

NATO shot down an Iranian ballistic missile headed toward Turkey, a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, and European countries deployed military assets to the Middle East. Concerns are mounting about the conflict’s impact on the global economy, as are questions over Washington’s endgame. The White House pushed back on criticism over its conflicting messages, saying the goal is to “guarantee that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon.”

While President Donald Trump is considering a US role in post-war Iran, he told reporters Wednesday: “Everybody that seems to want to be a leader, they end up dead.”

Chart showing US adults’ opinions on Operation Epic Fury
Tasneem Nashrulla
