US says it is ‘accelerating’ Iran attacks

The US said Wednesday that it is “accelerating” its war on Iran, as the scope of the conflict widened.

NATO shot down an Iranian ballistic missile headed toward Turkey, a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, and European countries deployed military assets to the Middle East. Concerns are mounting about the conflict’s impact on the global economy, as are questions over Washington’s endgame. The White House pushed back on criticism over its conflicting messages, saying the goal is to “guarantee that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon.”

While President Donald Trump is considering a US role in post-war Iran, he told reporters Wednesday: “Everybody that seems to want to be a leader, they end up dead.”