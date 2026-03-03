US urges citizens to leave Gulf over ‘serious safety risks’

The US State Department urged Americans to immediately leave more than a dozen Middle East countries due to “serious safety risks.” The advisory note said US citizens should depart countries including Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE by commercial means.

That was published around the same time that the US embassy in Riyadh was hit by two Iranian drones. The incident caused a small fire but no injuries. The Saudi foreign ministry warned that the attack “will push the region toward further escalation,” while the embassy’s own advice to American citizens in Saudi Arabia was — in contradiction to the State Department’s guidance — to shelter in place.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 British citizens — about a third of the total in the Gulf — have registered their presence in the region with the UK government, as part of preparations in case of an evacuation order.

Evacuation flights have begun departing the UAE after airport closures that have disrupted some of the world’s busiest airports.

As the fallout unfolds, international firms in the region have asked staff to work from home — including a growing number in Saudi Arabia — and many international schools have switched to remote learning.