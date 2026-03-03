Events Email Briefings
Gulf officials insist weapons systems are well stocked amid questions

Mar 3, 2026, 9:15am EST
A missile is intercepted in Qatar. Saleh Salem/Reuters.

Gulf states have intercepted the majority of the missiles and drones launched from Iran, and officials insist their weapons systems are well stocked. While there are no details about depletion rates, there is a discrepancy between offense and defense in the missile math: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that Iran can produce 100 missiles a month and thousands of suicide drones, while the US can only make “six or seven interceptors” in the same period.

In the June war between Israel and Iran, interceptor depletion became a challenge, and Israel had to make trade-offs over which incoming missiles to target, allowing some “civilian areas to be hit in order to preserve crucial strategic installations,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

Matthew Martin
