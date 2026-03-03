Events Email Briefings
Gulf crisis prompts viral videos and scams

Mar 3, 2026, 9:36am EST
A burning aircraft falls from the sky in Kuwait. Social media via Reuters.

Wars bring out the best and the worst in people — and in our social media age, they also bring memes.

On Monday, three US F-15 Strike Eagles were shot down in Kuwait in what US Central Command described as an “apparent friendly fire incident.” All six pilots ejected safely and were largely greeted warmly by Kuwaiti citizens and residents — once they knew they were Americans. In one video, a man thanks a pilot for her service, assuring her that she’s in no danger. In another, some men drive up hoping to capture an Iranian, but are disappointed: “We came here to clobber him,” one says, before telling his friend to drive away.

On the other side, scammers are exploiting the crisis, posing as officials from the fictitious “Dubai Crisis Management” bureau to access bank accounts and rob Gulf citizens and residents who may be distracted by the war.

Mohammed Sergie
