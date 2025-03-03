Abu Dhabi to make electric ‘seagliders’ to ease transport burden

The UAE is exploring sea routes to improve travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Abu Dhabi’s Strategic Development Fund (SDF) is partnering with US-based Regent Craft to manufacture electric seagliders in the country. The Rhode Island startup says its 12-seat Viceroy gliders — which fly 30 feet above open water at speeds of up to 180 mph — offer helicopter-like speed at taxi prices.

The 100-mile trip between Abu Dhabi and Dubai could take just 30 minutes and cost around $45. While some regulatory hurdles remain, seagliders could launch in the UAE by 2027.