President Biden blindsides House Democrats with plan to overrule D.C. crime bill

“This is news to me, and I’m very disappointed,” Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C. said after being told of the president’s decision by a reporter at a press conference with members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

The White House last month opposed the legislation to overrule D.C. lawmakers when House Republicans brought it to the floor. But the D.C. bill, which would overhaul its criminal code for the first time since 1901, has drawn intense criticism both inside and outside the District.

In order to pass it, the D.C. council overrode a veto from the city’s Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser, who complained — along with many Republicans — that it reduced some criminal penalties amid a period of elevated violence. Defenders of the law said the criticisms were misleading, as the bill also gave judges more flexibility to increase penalties in some situations.