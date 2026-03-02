Exclusive / UAE’s pandemic response a good test case for current crisis, executive says

The UAE is well prepared to ensure food, medicine, and other necessities remain available for its 11.6 million residents, according to a senior official at Abu Dhabi’s port operator, as the country faces one of the most uncertain national security episodes in memory.

Comparing the current crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yasser Al Wahedi, president of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, a unit of AD Ports Group, said that the flow of goods into the Emirates was expected to continue, and that disruptions and safety risks have remained “localized.”

“I’m quite confident, quite certain, the country and the government managed to handle something more difficult than whatever we’re facing right now,” he said in an interview. “The case of COVID, where there was a huge disruption in logistics across the whole globe, and [here] it was managed effectively, amicably, and quite efficiently. This is, I think, good evidence that, yes, what we are going to experience right now should be nothing compared to whatever we have experienced before.”