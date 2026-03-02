Trump says no fixed timeline for US campaign in Iran

US President Donald Trump said Monday there was no fixed timeline for the military campaign against Tehran, signaling that the expanding Middle East conflict could last weeks.

Even as the Pentagon chief rejected the idea of an “endless” war, Trump said “whatever the time is, it’s OK, whatever it takes,” suggesting it could extend beyond the initial plan of four to five weeks.

The UAE and Qatar, which have been targeted by Iranian reprisals, are lobbying allies to pressure Washington into finding a diplomatic off-ramp, Bloomberg reported.

Trump could also face domestic pressure: Six US service members have been killed, and polls suggest most Americans disapprove of the strikes. Rising gas prices could also dent Trump’s affordability messaging.