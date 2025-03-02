Events Newsletters
Israel halts aid deliveries to Gaza as first phase of ceasefire expires

Brendan Ruberry
Brendan Ruberry
Mar 2, 2025, 12:29pm EST
Israeli tanks deployed in Gaza.
Amir Cohen/Reuters
The News

Israel halted aid deliveries to Gaza Sunday after the first phase of a US-negotiated ceasefire deal expired, raising fears of a resumption in the conflict.

Israeli officials said Hamas had rejected a proposal by US envoy Steve Witkoff to extend an initial six-week truce that would require Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages as prelude to further negotiations — Hamas, meanwhile, accused Israel of violating the terms of the original agreement.

Spurred by US President Donald Trump’s much-criticized proposal to effectively depopulate Gaza and take it over, Arab nations are ramping up efforts to resolve the conflict: Egypt said it would present a Gaza reconstruction plan this week, although one question looms large, The Wall Street Journal noted: “What to do with Hamas.”

