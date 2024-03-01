World leaders condemn Gaza aid convoy deaths

World leaders condemned the deaths of dozens of Palestinians during an aid delivery in Gaza City, calling for an independent probe into the incident.

Questions remained as Israel and Gaza offered vastly different accounts of how the distribution of food turned deadly on Thursday. Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry said Israel Defense Forces opened fire on the aid convoy, killing 112 Palestinians and injuring hundreds more. Israel denies shooting into the crowd, saying most people were killed in a crush or run over by trucks, and that troops only fired at a group several hundred yards away that threatened a checkpoint.

The United Nations has warned for weeks that public order is breaking down in the enclave, where food is scarce and children are emaciated and starving. On Thursday the U.S. blocked a motion at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council that would have held Israel responsible for the deadly aid distribution.