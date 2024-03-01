US will airdrop aid into Gaza as threat of starvation grows

The U.S. will begin airdropping humanitarian aid over Gaza in the coming days.

“Aid flowing into Gaza is nowhere nearly enough… lives are on the line,” U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday during an Oval Office meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The announcement signifies mounting pressure on the Biden administration to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to Israel’s perceived failure to safely deliver supplies. Biden did not clarify when the airdropping campaign would begin.

AD

U.S. officials had been debating an airdrop campaign for days, Axios reported. Biden’s announcement comes just one day after chaos at an aid distribution convoy turned deadly. Israel and Gazan authorities have offered different accounts on what took place; the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said Israeli troops fired on a crowd trying to get food, killing more than 100 Palestinians, while the IDF claimed its troops fired at a group several hundred yards away and that most Palestinians were killed in a stampede.