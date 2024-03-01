How African companies are solving the continent’s solar finance problem

A new generation of African solar power entrepreneurs is finding ways to work around the market barriers — including high capital costs, gun-shy banks, and faltering utilities — that have prevented the sun-drenched continent from embracing its most obvious solution to energy poverty.

While solar adoption is soaring in wealthier regions, it remains startlingly low in Africa. As of 2022, only about 13 gigawatts of solar capacity had been installed across the entire continent, a tenth of U.S. capacity and nearly 10 times less than what China installed in that year alone. Of that amount, two-thirds is concentrated in just three of the richest countries: South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco. The region’s solar shortfall is a missed opportunity to solve not only its small carbon footprint, but also the fact that half the population remains without any access to electricity at all. And for those that have access, it tends to be expensive and unreliable. But as the cost of solar panels reaches record lows, companies are experimenting with new financial models that could finally turn the situation around. That includes AI-enabled fintech, development bank-assisted utility reform, and old-fashioned M&A.