The downfall of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Chicago voters ousted Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday, rejecting her bid for a second term and sending two very different challengers to the April 4 runoff.

“It’s the honor of lifetime to be mayor,” Lightfoot told supporters early in the night, after it became clear that former city schools chief Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson had pushed her into third place, and out of contention.

That set up a race between a white candidate endorsed by the city’s right-leaning police union — which welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a rally last week — and a black candidate supported by the left-leaning Chicago Teachers Union. And it made Lightfoot, the city’s first openly gay mayor, the first to lose re-election in 40 years.