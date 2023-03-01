Unsold tickets, fringy sponsors, missing stars: It’s a rough year for CPAC

This is CPAC’s 49th year, and drama about who’s invited, disinvited, and banned is now a standard programming feature.

But this year the situation is hard to disentangle from its issues at the top. In January, American Conservative Union President Matt Schlapp was accused of groping an employee on Herschel Walker’s failed U.S. Senate campaign in Georgia, a charge he denied in court — but one that made some past CPAC attendees more cautious about attending the conference.

Schlapp told Semafor on Monday that he would be available to talk about CPAC on Tuesday. That morning, the Washington Post published a story about the Walker staffer’s allegation as well as other complaints made about Schlapp’s behavior during his career in the conservative movement. Afterward, he did not respond to texts and emails.

No CPAC speaker pulled out of the conference after the lawsuit against Schlapp, and sponsorship deals were set before the case was filed. Even so, the sponsor list does show a shift in who’s paying for exposure at the four-day conference, with some prominent conservative groups opting out and obscure organizations replacing them.

The Republican National Committee, a $125,000 sponsor of the 2022 conference, is not a sponsor this year. (According to people familiar with the decision, the deadline for sponsorship passed before RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel won re-election, and the party didn’t want to make a commitment until the race was settled.) GETTR, a conservative social network founded by Trump strategist Jason Miller, was a $75,000-level sponsor last year, but is not sponsoring now. Last month, Miller left the company to rejoin Trump.

Some reliable high-level sponsors have bowed out amid their own controversies. Liberty HealthShare, which bought the conference’s top sponsorship package for several years, has come under new scrutiny for failing to pay the bills of people who relied on it for coverage. Project Veritas, a frequent sponsor, is in turmoil over the removal of its founder, James O’Keefe. He’s speaking at the conference, but his old group isn’t a sponsor.

Other backers have emerged to fill the gaps. New Federal State of China, an anti-CCP organization founded by Steve Bannon, is a $75,000 supporter of the conference; Bannon will speak from the main stage. Proverbs Media Group, the publisher of the Christian News Journal and a minor sponsor in the past, is a $125,000-level partner this year. The top stories on the CNJ’s front page this week, all posted in December 2021, include headlines about New Year’s resolutions for 2022 and a family ejected from a New York Applebee’s under a now-defunct vaccine policy.