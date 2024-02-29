Ghana’s parliament passes draconian anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Ghana’s parliament has passed one of the strictest anti-gay bills in Africa, expanding the scope of its existing provisions as part of a growing crackdown on LGBTQ+ people.

Sponsored by a coalition of Christian, Muslim, and Ghanaian traditional leaders that have links to U.S. conservative Christian groups such as the World Congress of Families, the bill increases the punishment for gay sex from three to five years in prison and imposes a new five-year maximum sentence for anyone who participates in the “willful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities.” It also details a new sentence of up to three years in prison for anyone convicted of identifying as LGBTQ+.

Ghanaian civil society groups condemned the bill and said they will file legal challenges if it is signed into law by the president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

More than 30 African countries criminalize homosexuality. Last year Uganda passed a new law imposing the death penalty for some same-sex acts. Only South Africa has legalized same-sex marriage on the continent.