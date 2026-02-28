US, Israel launch strikes on Iran as nuclear talks falter

The US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran — including on the capital Tehran — in what President Donald Trump characterized as “major combat operations” against the Islamic Republic, a sudden pivot from negotiations over the country’s nuclear program.

Explosions were reported in several Iranian cities, with Trump saying in a video posted on social media that American forces were seeking to “destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground,” and “annihilate their navy.” He went on to urge Iranians to “take over your government … This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

Iran said it had launched an initial wave of retaliatory strikes in response: Sirens were heard in Jerusalem, while blasts were reported in Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, all of which are home to US military installations.

Trump has been mulling the attacks for days, amid ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program that had been due to continue next week. He had previously threatened major strikes against the country over its crackdown on mass protests last month that left thousands dead.