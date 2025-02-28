Events Newsletters
Saudi’s PIF partners with German elevator factory with $168M investment

Melissa Hancock
Melissa Hancock
Feb 28, 2025, 8:17am EST
gulfMiddle East
Technician cabin roof inspection, courtesy of TK Elevator.
Courtesy of TK Elevator
The News

Alat, the Public Investment Fund’s technology and manufacturing company, is partnering with Germany’s TK Elevator to manufacture elevators, escalators, and moving walkways in Saudi Arabia.

The $168 million investment in the local venture coincides with Alat’s acquisition of a 15% stake in the German company, which had $9.75 billion in sales last year. The new Saudi unit aims to meet growing demand from the kingdom’s giga-projects and large developments across the region.

The move aligns with Riyadh’s strategy to expand local manufacturing. Earlier this month, Alat and Lenovo broke ground on a new facility that will produce millions of laptops, desktops, and servers, creating up to 15,000 direct jobs.

