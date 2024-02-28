Chile puts brakes on Google data center over environmental concerns

A Chilean court handed environmentalists a partial win on Tuesday after it ruled Google must revise its application for the construction of a $200 million data center in Santiago in order to take into account the impact of climate change.

Google first received initial authorization of its Cerrillos Data Center in 2020, but the plan was met with fierce resistance from locals who said it would exacerbate the ongoing Chilean drought by using residents’ water supplies to help cool its servers. After a court fight, Google revealed the data center would use 7.6 million liters (2 million gallons) of potable water a day.