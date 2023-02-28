The UN wants to explore a last-ditch climate solution that could start wars

With global warming expected to surpass the 1.5 Celsius threshold within the next 15 years, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is calling for research into a different and more controversial approach: solar geoengineering.

A new report released by the UNEP Monday argues that while geoengineering, also known as solar radiation modification (SRM), is a quick way to cool the planet, it is not without its own risks.

The scientists behind the report are suggesting more investigation into the benefits — and possibly extreme consequences — of SRM.