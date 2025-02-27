What Musk told Republican senators about DOGE

Elon Musk on Thursday briefed the Senate’s DOGE Caucus on his organization’s work after a month of moves to dismantle some government agencies, lay off workers and slash costs.

Musk’s message: His work is orderly and coordinated with Cabinet secretaries.

Musk told Republican senators at the White House that Department of Government Efficiency representatives within the government are “actually agency officials that are reporting to the secretaries,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Semafor. It’s an important distinction given that lawmakers have worried about communication between Cabinet secretaries and DOGE staffers.

Ernst, who chairs the DOGE Caucus, shared the example Musk gave to Republicans about DOGE’s orderliness, a case of government software licenses that exceeded the number of employees within specific agencies.

DOGE “will then turn around and make a recommendation and say, ‘Hey, you probably need to eliminate these unnecessary licenses.’ And so, then the agency heads can decide whether to take those recommendations or not,” Ernst said.

Musk has sent Washington reeling with his downsizing of the federal workforce, which is now entering its second phase of broader layoffs, and dismantling of the US Agency for International Development as well as other reorganizations.

Republicans largely back DOGE and Musk, even as new firings or reshufflings surprise them on a near-daily basis. Ernst said that Musk is also intent on working with Congress to cut spending through its power over the federal purse.

“We’re working with them to find ways that legislatively we can provide action, where maybe there are things they can’t. We’ll be meshed and nested together with their efforts,” Ernst said.