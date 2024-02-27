China’s EV boom at crossroads with battery safety

A deadly apartment block fire in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing has reignited debate about the safety of e-bike batteries after early investigations suggested the blaze began where the mopeds were stored.

While it remains unclear whether any bikes were plugged in at the time of the fire, the incident has taken the internet by storm, firing new conversations about the safety of batteries used in e-bikes, commonly known as “e-mules” in China. Major EV battery manufacturers like FinDreams — a subsidiary of Chinese EV giant BYD — have already said they will be improving battery safety to ensure their products do not cause explosions.

In China’s EV boom, e-mules remain the most popular new form of personal transportation for the country’s middle class. But the immense demand is also raising important safety considerations, including the environmental impact of EV batteries.