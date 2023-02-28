COVID is no longer a trending topic in China right now

WeChat's Index tool provides data on how often specific terms are mentioned on the app, either in the form of a blog post, direct message, shared article, or video.

Terms like "coronavirus," "testing," "mask," "vaccine," "isolation/quarantine," and "infection," were used much less this February compared to December and January, when China largely abandoned zero-COVID restrictions and triggered a nationwide surge in cases that has since dropped.

For example, the term "COVID" had around 122 million WeChat mentions on Sunday, compared to nearly 3.3 billion on Dec 21. In Feb. 2022, users referred to "COVID" about 89 million times.

The term "PCR test" had about 46 million mentions on Sunday compared to more than 4 billion on Dec. 7.

Around a year ago, there were about 721 million references to "PCR test," which significantly increased in the following days, coinciding with Shanghai's first major zero-COVID lockdown.

The terms "isolation" or "quarantine" had about 10 million references on Sunday, compared to a peak of nearly 718 million mentions in mid-December. However, last April, there were almost 943 million mentions of the terms at the height of Shanghai's lockdown.

Notably, the term "flu" has seen an increase in mentions over the last several days, though this is likely due to a separate flu outbreak.