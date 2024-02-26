US Supreme Court appears torn on landmark social media cases

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared torn Monday during a hearing over a pair of landmark cases that could define how social media companies moderate users’ posts and upend the way that discourse is allowed to flow online.

After Donald Trump was barred from Twitter and Facebook over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, Republican leaders in Texas and Florida, concerned that social media platforms were censoring conservative political views, introduced laws limiting their ability to remove content and accounts, including inflammatory or extremist viewpoints.

It appeared likely Monday that the Supreme Court would send the cases back to lower courts for the time being, numerous court-watchers said. Justices seemed reluctant to completely strike down the laws in question, but also expressed concerns about how the laws would interact with companies’ efforts to block hate speech and misinformation. Justice Amy Coney Barrett noted “a bunch of land mines” that could have unforeseen ripple effects, while Justice Neil Gorsuch said “separating the wheat from the chaff here is pretty difficult.”

Tech giants say the Texas and Florida laws — which are currently blocked — give the government too much control over online speech, violating the First Amendment, and could limit their ability to remove misinformation and other harmful content.

But Republicans who have backed the laws, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, say they’re necessary to preserve free discourse and prevent discrimination against conservative viewpoints — and that content moderation is itself a form of censorship. Decisions on the cases are expected in June.