Kuwait plans new citizenship law following crackdown

Kuwait is preparing to enact a new citizenship law, following a period in which authorities stripped at least 50,000 people of their nationality, claiming they obtained it illegitimately. The country’s minister of interior said in a local TV interview that the new law will revise paths to citizenship, such as those granted for distinguished service, which he said have been abused. The reforms were needed to protect the state and prevent abuse of social welfare benefits tied to citizenship status, he said.

Kuwait’s emir dissolved parliament in May 2024 and embarked on a regulatory overhaul and citizenship crackdown. The wealthy nation, heavily dependent on oil revenue, has been dogged by deficits over the past decade, with 80% of the state budget spent on subsidies and salaries. Authorities say some of those stripped of citizenship held another nationality — dual citizenship is illegal for Kuwaitis — while others had obtained it through fraud; rights groups say political opponents have also been targeted.

— Mohammed Sergie