Germany looks to nuclear despite unlikely comeback

Germany’s likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz has ruled out a coalition between his center-right Christian Democratic Union, which won Sunday’s general election, and the hard-right Alternative for Germany, which came second, but the two parties have at least one thing in common: An interest in nuclear power.

CDU and AfD lawmakers alike have heaped criticism on the outgoing government for overseeing a nuclear phaseout; the country’s remaining three reactors were shuttered in 2023, and both parties indicated an openness to reviving nuclear power in their election manifestos.