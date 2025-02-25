Congress is about to put Biden’s climate strategy to the test

The Biden climate legacy looks likely to survive, for now. Clean energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act have not been put on the chopping block, yet. The Senate budget proposal avoids tax issues entirely, and Johnson has so far chosen not to subject the Biden administration’s IRA tax guidance to the same kind of regulatory turnover that he is deploying against methane fees and appliances.

AD

“We expect that most IRA tax credits, grants, and loans will be safe from repeal due to the benefits to Republican districts that those programs offer,” said Emily Tucker, vice president of energy at the consulting firm Capstone.

New data from Clean Investment Monitor, a research group that tracks IRA-linked investment, underscores the depth of Biden’s political insurance strategy. Between the law’s adoption and the end of 2024, $289 billion was invested nationwide in climate-related manufacturing, electricity, and industrial facilities, the report finds. Of that, 77% went to congressional districts represented by Republicans, with Texas and the southeast seeing the most benefit.

The data also reveal that Republicans have more to lose if they cut off IRA tax credits going forward. Of $524 billion in forthcoming investment that companies have announced, the same share, 77%, is destined for Republican districts, the report found. Many congressional Republicans are already getting an earful from constituents frustrated with Trump’s early executive actions; pulling the rug on one of the country’s few strong sources of job creation seems like a risky bet to make with next year’s midterm elections already looming.