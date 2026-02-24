Events Email Briefings
Dubai aircraft lessor climbs global ranks

Feb 24, 2026, 7:58am EST
A logo of DAE Capital.
Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

DAE Capital is reportedly closing in on a deal to buy Macquarie AirFinance as it seeks to join the world’s top aircraft lessors. The Macquarie unit is valued at about $6.4 billion. Other bidders included Saudi Arabia’s AviLease and Qatar’s Lesha Bank, Reuters reported.

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise — owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund — is the world’s third-largest aircraft lessor and, like its peers, has expanded through acquisitions. The Macquarie AirFinance deal is part of a consolidation wave that has swept the industry. With Boeing and Airbus struggling to meet airline demand, aircraft values have surged, allowing mid-sized lessors to command premium prices, according to the Irish Times.

A chart showing the fleet sizes of select aircraft lessors.

Over the past two decades, the Gulf has built a global aviation hub linking Asia, Europe, and the US. Regional carriers — led by Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways — have ordered more than 1,500 jets. While the region is known for operating the largest aircraft, demand for smaller planes is rising as short-haul travel grows. In its latest forecast, Airbus said Saudis took an average of 1.5 flights in 2024 and expects that figure to double by 2044, overtaking Americans and Europeans.

Mohammed Sergie
