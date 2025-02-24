Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US and Canada designate Mexican cartels as terrorists

Jeronimo Gonzalez and Mizy Clifton
Feb 24, 2025, 6:53am EST
North America
Members of the Mexican army stand guard in the area where members of the Sinaloa Cartel were detained.
Jesus Bustamante/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The US and Canada designated several Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, paving the way for military action against them.

US President Donald Trump has ramped up his criticism of Mexico — which he said is “essentially run by the cartels” — after it failed to stem the flow of drugs across the border. But experts say Trump’s recent decision to freeze aid to Mexico weakens the fight against criminal gangs, which control up to a third of the country.

A broader culture of impunity which sees around 90% of murders go unpunished in Mexico further emboldens them. “People tell me… ‘God will do justice,’” one victim of cartel violence said. “There are also authorities here on earth. Why don’t they do anything?

A map showing the location of major cartels in Mexico.
AD
AD