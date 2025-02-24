US and Canada designate Mexican cartels as terrorists

The US and Canada designated several Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, paving the way for military action against them.

US President Donald Trump has ramped up his criticism of Mexico — which he said is “essentially run by the cartels” — after it failed to stem the flow of drugs across the border. But experts say Trump’s recent decision to freeze aid to Mexico weakens the fight against criminal gangs, which control up to a third of the country.

A broader culture of impunity which sees around 90% of murders go unpunished in Mexico further emboldens them. “People tell me… ‘God will do justice,’” one victim of cartel violence said. “There are also authorities here on earth. Why don’t they do anything?”