Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

More Gulf companies rely on private financing as a funding source

Dominic Dudley
Dominic Dudley
Feb 24, 2025, 9:02am EST
gulfMiddle East
Dubai skyline.
Christopher Pike/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

More Gulf companies are using private financing as an alternative to bank lending, share sales, and bond markets, according to S&P Global Ratings.

A chart showing private credit and equity capital markets financings.

The agency said private financiers had moved beyond early-stage companies and were a growing funding source for more mature businesses. Overall, there were $54.8 billion worth of private capital financing deals from 2020-24, up from $10.4 billion in the preceding five years.

The largest companies are receiving the bulk of the funds. In the past decade, the 10 biggest deals accounted for about 80% of the total annual volume of private capital financings, the ratings agency said.

AD
AD