‘Empathy’ investing gets a $1B boost in the Gulf

2PointZero, part of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company conglomerate, plans to pump $1 billion into financial services for low- and middle-income individuals and small businesses.

The investment will be channelled through Cairo-based Maseera Holding, which 2PointZero has just acquired, with an initial focus on markets in Asia and Africa.

The two companies share a vision: 2PointZero wants to create “a more sustainable and inclusive society” and Maseera’s founder has said “empathy is key to innovation.”

The strategy aligns with a trend among Gulf investors to target lower-income consumers — Qatar recently made big bets on affordable housing in India and Indonesia.