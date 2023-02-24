Asa Hutchinson bets on boring

TUCSON, AZ – Donald Trump went to eastern Ohio, bringing eponymous water and baseball caps for the people of East Palestine. Vivek Ramaswamy went to New Hampshire and Iowa, battling “globalists” and central bank digital currencies.

Asa Hutchinson, the former Arkansas governor who says he’s getting “closer” to a presidential bid, spent Thursday here, in Tucson’s tomb-quiet convention center. He emceed a “border security summit,” put together by his non-profit, to ask polite questions about immigration enforcement — “should immigration judges be independent of the Department of Justice?” — and pitch polite solutions, no matter if the media was chasing something else.

“It might not get headlines, but it gets the work done,” Hutchinson told Semafor after the half-day conference. If he ran, this would be how – with “more experience, more hands on knowledge, more effective solutions based upon these types of conversations.”

Of the half-dozen Republicans looking seriously at joining the presidential race, Hutchinson has the longest resume and the least buzz. Early polling has found almost no support for the 72-year old who, before he was governor, led the border and transportation division of a then-new Department of Homeland Security.

“He’s got the résumé, he’s got the qualifications,” said Garrick Taylor, the Phoenix-based policy director for the Border Trade Alliance who joined the crowd in Tucson. “They’re impressive. Whether that matters to voters anymore, I don’t know. I hope it still does.”

Hutchinson’s Strong and Free America has spent nearly $100,000 on digital ads in early states, on the theory that Republicans who learn about him will take him seriously. He’s appeared almost weekly on the Sunday shows that most other Republicans now skip, where he’s asked to criticize Trump — he recently said January 6th “disqualified” him as a candidate — and defend the abortion ban he signed in Little Rock.

Even in Tucson, Hutchinson’s policy-first, zinger-free approach was an outlier. Former New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell and newly elected Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani, in attendance for the event, both suggested that the Biden administration was too distracted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Where you're spending your time up in Europe instead of visiting our border, that just shows they continue to miss it,” Ciscomani told Semafor.

“We spend more money protecting Ukraine’s border than protecting our border,” Herrell told the crowd.

Hutchinson, breaking with the recent trend even among some of the more pro-Ukraine 2024 candidates, made clear he didn’t see a connection.

“Look, we're a great country,” said Hutchinson. “We can protect our border here in the United States, and be effective in that, and at the same time, exercise our national security interests overseas. And that's exactly what we're doing in Ukraine.”