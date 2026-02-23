Middle East states condemn US ambassador’s Israel comments

The US ambassador to Israel outraged Islamic countries by saying Israel annexing much of the Middle East would be “fine.”

Mike Huckabee said that Israel had a Biblical right to parts of Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, sparking Arab and Muslim governments to decry his comments as “dangerous and inflammatory.”

Washington said the remarks were taken out of context, but they are just one example of its diplomats not being very diplomatic: The new US envoy to South Africa is a former opponent of anti-apartheid activists who has pushed unsubstantiated claims of white genocide in the country, while Paris took exception to the US ambassador’s comments about the recent killing of a hard-right activist.