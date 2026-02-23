Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Middle East states condemn US ambassador’s Israel comments

Tom Chivers and Mohammed Sergie
Feb 23, 2026, 7:10am EST
Gulf
Mike Huckabee.
Mike Huckabee. Ronen Zvulun/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The US ambassador to Israel outraged Islamic countries by saying Israel annexing much of the Middle East would be “fine.”

Mike Huckabee said that Israel had a Biblical right to parts of Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, sparking Arab and Muslim governments to decry his comments as “dangerous and inflammatory.

Washington said the remarks were taken out of context, but they are just one example of its diplomats not being very diplomatic: The new US envoy to South Africa is a former opponent of anti-apartheid activists who has pushed unsubstantiated claims of white genocide in the country, while Paris took exception to the US ambassador’s comments about the recent killing of a hard-right activist.

A chart showing US favorability by country.
Title icon

Mohammed’s view

The intensity of the reaction reflects a longstanding fear among Arabs of an expansionist Israel, a concern periodically reinforced by some Israeli officials and US evangelical Christians such as Huckabee.

That the ambition is implausible — Israel would have to displace tens of millions of people to realize “Greater Israel” — doesn’t matter: the notion widens divisions in a region Washington is trying to knit into a stable, prosperous bloc as part of its long-term strategic competition with China. (Long-term, but not by biblical standards.)

AD
AD