Abu Dhabi’s G42 to build supercomputer for India

G42 will build a national-scale supercomputer for India, another pin on the map for the Abu Dhabi AI conglomerate and a boon for the UAE’s ties to the world’s most populous country. California chipmaker Cerebras is a partner on the project, which at 8 exaflops of capacity makes it competitive with the world’s leading supercomputers (an exaflop equals 1 quintillion calculations per second); other partners include Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.

No timeline was given, but once operational the new piece of kit is intended for use by India’s private sector and government ministries. The deal builds on other computing capacity buildouts from G42, through local partnerships in France, Italy, and Kazakhstan.