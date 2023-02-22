The White House’s pitch to non-college workers

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Top Biden administration officials tasked with implementing hundreds of billions of dollars in new tax breaks and spending on energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing say they plan to emphasize hiring more non-college workers.

“Most of these jobs won’t require a four-year college degree, so that everybody who does a hard day’s work can make a good living,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm wrote in a joint memo shared with Semafor ahead of its public release on the White House blog.

They estimate the federal government has incentivized “more than $350 billion in private investment for industries like clean energy and microchip manufacturing” through policies like the infrastructure law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act, which they said would also benefit “women and people of color.”

“Too many Americans were left behind and forgotten through drastic economic changes over the last four decades,” the cabinet secretaries wrote. “To grow our economy, we need to make it as easy as possible for every American, especially those underrepresented in growing industries, to train and get these jobs in their communities.”

The White House previously launched an initiative to secure commitments from private companies, unions, and local community colleges to partner on apprenticeship programs and training for jobs in industries related to the administration’s agenda.